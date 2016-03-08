Inter want Conte to take over next season, and he has endorsed the club’s plan to sell Icardi

Inter and Mauro Icardi have made peace or rather they have made a pact to focus on the qualification for next seasons Champions League and to end the season well, before evaluating their respective futures. The Nerazzurri club has in fact clear ideas about all the components involved, from the Argentine striker, to the future of the manager.

A new managerial project will be started by Beppe Marotta who, no longer in secret, has contacted Antonio Conte several times as a favorite coach for the future. The manager from Salento, having ended his legal dispute with Chelsea, will be free to sign with Inter and, according to the Corriere dello Sport, asked to be updated in recent months on everything that is happening inside the club.

Conte himself has already endorsed Icardi's departure at the end of the season. The former Juventus manager does not see him as fundamental to Inter, and in his place they will probably purchase a cheaper striker, who offers more of a physical presence, like Edin Dzeko. For Icardi all the offers that arrive will be evaluated, but the €50 million that Juventus have offered will not be enough. In fact, Inter will not accept anything less than the €110 million release clause in Icardi’s contract and if they are to consider a figure lower than that it would need to involve players to help sweeten the offer.