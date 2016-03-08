Inter want Kean in Icardi deal; why Juve could accept
14 July at 19:00As Sportmediaset reports, Inter would like to include a technical counterpart in the deal that could bring Mauro Icardi to Juventus. The player that could unlock the deal, in fact, is Moise Kean.
Yes, Kean, and not Dybala as first thought. The Argentinian has been linked with the Nerazzurri in recent months, but Juve's CEO Fabio Paratici has decided to keep the player, who also wants to give it a go under Sarri's management.
Furthermore, the Kean hypothesis appears to be a more viable option which, in addition to the technical effects, also has interesting economic implications: capital gain, which is an important factor in today's market.
For this reason, including Kean in the deal for Icardi could also be accepted by Juve, who would register a good capital gain on the striker as he came from the youth ranks of the club, in addition to lowering the price for Icardi.
