Inter want swap deal involving Chelsea and Tottenham targets
21 June at 09:25Serie A giants Inter Milan are looking to offer a swap deal to AC Milan involving Tottenham Hotspur target Suso.
The Spaniard is a former Liverpool player and his performances for the rossoneri have drawn interest from Premier League giants Tottenham already. He appeared in 35 Serie A games last season, scoring six times and assisting seven times too.
Sky Sports report that Inter have made contact with AC Milan for Suso in recent days and have proposed a possible swap deal for the same.
Inter will be willing to offer Antonio Candreva in exchange for Suso, with Piero Ausilio having asked about the feasibility of an exchange.
Suso has a 40 million release clause in his current contract and that is only applicable to foreign clubs. And while a swap deal will be a complex possibility, there is a chance of it happening.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
