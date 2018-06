Serie A giants Inter Milan are looking to offer a swap deal to AC Milan involving Tottenham Hotspur target Suso.The Spaniard is a former Liverpool player and his performances for the rossoneri have drawn interest from Premier League giants Tottenham already . He appeared in 35 Serie A games last season, scoring six times and assisting seven times too.Sky Sports report that Inter have made contact with AC Milan for Suso in recent days and have proposed a possible swap deal for the same.Inter will be willing to offer Antonio Candreva in exchange for Suso, with Piero Ausilio having asked about the feasibility of an exchange.Suso has a 40 million release clause in his current contract and that is only applicable to foreign clubs. And while a swap deal will be a complex possibility, there is a chance of it happening.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)