Inter want to gift Conte with one of Barcelona midfield duo

02 August at 13:15
According to what has been reported by Catalan daily Sport this morning, Inter Milan are lining up a move for one of two Barcelona players: Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal.

Inter have been linked with both in the past. Last summer, Barcelona snatched Vidal away from Inter at the last minute, the Nerazzurri closing in on a deal before the La Liga side sabotaged their pursuit of the Chilean midfielder.

Rakitic has also been on the Inter radar for some time but now the club's upper management wish to present new head coach Antonio Conte with one of the duo, as time appears to be running out for clubs to make their moves this summer.

Inter are already looking to have missed out on some top priority targets, such as Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, and the board will be eager to give Conte some additional reinforcements before the window slams shut.

