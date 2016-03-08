Inter want to keep Lautaro; the agent disturbs

12 September at 11:30
Lautaro Martinez has taken his role in the Argentinian national team with great hunger. In the game against Mexico, the Inter striker scored a hat-trick, further proving why he should get the chance from start more often.

Certainly, the player is experiencing a magical moment, having also started well with Inter in Serie A. There will be competition from Lukaku and Sanchez, but the Nerazzurri are eager to tie down the young striker for many years to come.

As learned by Calciomercato.com, Inter have initiated contacts with the player's entourage to discuss a renewal. The contacts are continuous, though there is no stress from either side to get it done quickly. Instead, they are looking to find the best deal for everybody involved.

Martinez' current deal expires in 2023, which further explains why there is no rush to get things done. The player should receive a pay rise, while the €111m release clause will be raised or removed completely. The agent, however, has sent signs of worry.

"It would be nice to see him play with Messi at Barcelona," he told 947Radio (via calciomercato.com), and given that the Catalan side have shown their interest before, it certainly shouldn't be swept under the rug.

