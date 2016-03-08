‘Inter wanted to sign’ Genoa summer signing – agent
09 November at 16:45Andrea D’Amico, the agent of Domenico Criscito, the Italian full-back who returned to Serie A to sign for Genoa from Zenit St Petersburg this summer, has spoken to the microphones of Radio Marte about his client. D’Amico revealed that Inter Milan were interested in signing Criscito, as well as how he is getting on in Genoa.
“Zenit wanted to keep him and Inter wanted to sign him. At the end, his heart took him to Genoa, where he has family and affections.
“The exoneration of Ballardini surprised me because as ever this year Preziosi had given power to the coach even in the market. Then to recall a coach who had left recently further struck me, unfortunately when the results do not arrive in Italy, the jump is always on the coach.”
The 31-year-old has spent almost 9 years at Genoa, on and off, across a range of transfers, youth teams and loan spells.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments