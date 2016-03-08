Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario has rejected multiple offers and has been told by the club that he should move or otherwise, he will be left in the dark for the upcoming season.The Portuguese midfielder did play in the FIFA World Cup for Portugal, but has failed to impress for the nerazzurri since he arrived from Sporting Lisbon for a fee of 40 million euros in the summer of 2016.Gazzetta dello Sport state that the midfielder has been told that he has to move this summer as he will be left in the dark for the upcoming campaign and will not be played.Joao Mario has rejected multiple offers this summers and options have closed down further ever since the English transfer window closed down last week. The latest offer for the Portuguese has turned down is a one from Besiktas, as he is unwilling to play for the Turkish side.Sevilla and Monaco are also interested in the player, who will evaluate offers from both clubs.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)