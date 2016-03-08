Inter warned as Modric ‘plans’ Real Madrid exit

Luka Modric can put the Santiago Bernabéu upside down. The Croatian midfielder has a plan that can mean his final goodbye to Real Madrid.



With the offer from Inter Milan, Modric was already very close to leaving the White Club this summer. Florentino Pérez refused to negotiate, but that may change for the next campaign as Luka plans to press.



With everything happening at the club, the football player assures that his cycle in Madrid has reached its end. At 33, Luka wants new challenges, and after triumphing in the Premier League and in Spain, Italy is his next favorite destination.



Modric has not hidden his desire to call in Serie A sooner than later. He was close to Inter in the summer and everything points to this being his last season at Real Madrid. The Croatian would like to live a last adventure in Europe, and feels seduced by the idea of playing in Italy.



In addition, Modric has learned from the club that they want a new no 10 next season who could be either Neymar or Mbappé.

