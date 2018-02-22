In recent days, supporters of the London club have stormed his Instagram profile to urge him to sign on a permanent deal. In fact, Joao Mario could leave Inter this summer, but only on the right conditions.



Joao Mario posted a photo on his Instagram profile after the last game of the season, which his side win 3-1 against Everton. The midfielder thanked his fans, saying that: "It was a great pleasure to play with West Ham."

A message that perhaps confirms the player's desire to leave Inter on a permanent basis, continuing his adventure in London. The San Siro side are asking €30m for the player, which is considered too high by West Ham. It seems, however, that the price could be reduced to €28m, but not a penny more.

In the coming days, the clubs will meet to try and find an agreement that would please all parties. The player wants to remain in England, while Inter are looking for all the money they can get to finance the signings of Cancelo and Rafinha. It's possible that West Ham could sign Joao Mario on a loan with an obligation to buy, thus securing the player but delaying the payment.

It took 13 games for Joao Mario to become a likeable player among the West Ham fans. After a slow start, the Portuguese player who left Inter on loan this January, has managed to gain confidence in the Premier League, contributing to West Ham staying up.