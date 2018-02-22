Inter, what if Icardi stayed? The latest on their transfer market

Inter's upcoming transfer window will be heavily influenced by their final positioning in the 2017-18 Serie A standings. If they qualify for the UCL then they will have much more flexibility compared to if they don't. They will also have to keep a close eye on the Fifa financial fair play as this might force them to change some of their plans. What about Mauro Icardi? The young Argentine star's future has been talked about a lot as he will also influence Inter's summer.



PERISIC AND SKRINIAR - Inter seem pretty confident that they will be able to keep their captain for at least one more season. If all goes well and Icardi does stay what will Inter's plan B be taking into account the FFP rules? Other than Nagatomo and Kondogbia who might transfer permanently to Galatasaray and Valencia respectively, the nerazzurri would still have to make one big sale. The logical name might be Ivan Perisic as Manchester United have been after him for some time now. Other than Perisic, Brozovic and Skriniar are two other names to watch out for.



MINOR SALES - Inter will also surely try to sale some minor players as well as Pinamonti, Santon, Eder and Candreva might be on the outs. Suning want to keep this group as intact as possible as they will try to work around the FFP rules as much as they can. A UCL qualification would be big for them as they have already "locked up" De Vrij, Asamoah and Martinez...