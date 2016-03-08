Inter, what Spalletti said to infuriate Lazio fans

31 October at 09:15
Inter Milan travelled to the Stadio Olimpico for a Serie A clash on Monday evening, the fixture finishing 3-0 to the Nerazzurri in a convincing win for Luciano Spalletti’s men; showing the cracks still present in the side of Simone Inzaghi.
 
Luciano Spalletti was the subject of chants from Lazio fans; with the memories of last season and Stefan de Vrij’s departure still fresh in the mind of many a Laziale. According to Tuttosport, in response to the Lazio chants, Spalletti left the stadium with closed fists, shouting “Forza Roma!” – showing support for Lazio’s fierce city rivals Roma.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Lazio
Roma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.