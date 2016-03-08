Inter, what Spalletti said to infuriate Lazio fans
31 October at 09:15Inter Milan travelled to the Stadio Olimpico for a Serie A clash on Monday evening, the fixture finishing 3-0 to the Nerazzurri in a convincing win for Luciano Spalletti’s men; showing the cracks still present in the side of Simone Inzaghi.
Luciano Spalletti was the subject of chants from Lazio fans; with the memories of last season and Stefan de Vrij’s departure still fresh in the mind of many a Laziale. According to Tuttosport, in response to the Lazio chants, Spalletti left the stadium with closed fists, shouting “Forza Roma!” – showing support for Lazio’s fierce city rivals Roma.
