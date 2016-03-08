Inter, when Sensi could be back at Conte's disposal: the situation

Inter remain just one point Juventus in the league standings, heading into the 14th round of Serie A. For Antonio Conte's men, it will be a tough battle until the end of the season, and they will have to have a bit more luck on the injury front in the future.

When Stefano Sensi got injured, you could clearly see that the entire team was affected. The former Sassuolo man had started the season in a brilliant way, turning out to be one of the Nerazzurri's most important players. Therefore, his injury was a big blow.

The midfielder is still with physical problems to his adductor, and the recovery times have not yet been set. According to Corriere Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), he will soon meet a specialist to start an individual rehabilitation program.

As the report continues, Conte hopes to have him back for the games against Fiorentina and Genoa, which are the last two games of the year. However, it will be easier to assess his condition at the start of 2020.