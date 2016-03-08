Inter, where Conte would like to play Kulusevski

Should they manage to sign him, then Antonio Conte would like to use him as a mezz'ala in the midfield, even though the Swede has played as a winger during his current loan spell at Parma.

Inter are very keen on signing Dejan Kulusevski from Atalanta in January. As stated by Gazzetta Dello Sport, though, they will have to pay €30m in order to land the midfielder. Therefore, the negotiations could be very tough for the Nerazzurri.