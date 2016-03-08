Inter, who to choose between Vidal or Eriksen?
10 January at 21:20"It is right to do something since it is an important moment for us. Vidal and Eriksen, in order to raise the quality level of our group, we need to achieve important goals and this means having great difficulties".
Calciomercato reports that these are the strong words via the CEO of Inter, Beppe Marotta, who commented yesterday on the entry to the January market of the Nerazzurri club, effectively confirming the interest in two of the most requested central midfielders in the European market, Arturo Vidal of Barcelona and Eriksen fro Spurs.
The priority, needless to emphasize, must be given once again to the Barcelona midfielder. Everyone likes Arturo Vidal at Inter and has in Antonio Conte the most important sponsor. The negotiation with the Catalan club remains firm and it will be necessary to understand how the internal hierarchies will change after the knockout in the Spanish Super Cup. The Chilean midfielder wants to play more, but Barcelona continues to shoot high for him so he will need important diplomatic work in the coming days.
A new contact between the Nerazzurri managers and Christian Eriksen is expected in the next few hours . The Danish midfielder is about to expire at the end of the season and Inter want to anticipate the competition to ensure it on a free transfer.
However, because, it has been confirmed by José Mourinho, that he can leave already in January and in this case too Marotta and Ausilio had to evaluate Tottenham's economic demands to sell him immediately.
So what would be a plan B if any of the above fail to fall through? Inter is obviously evaluating alternative plans such as the Ivorian Franck Kessie, in a possible exchange with Politano with Milan, or the Argentine Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari.
