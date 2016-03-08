Inter, why Giroud talks have slowed down

There were few doubts about his ability to act as a back for Lukaku at Inter. However, as reported by the Gazzetta Dello Sport, there has been a significant slowdown in the talks that could bring Olivier Giroud to Inter in January.The Nerazzurri leadership has no doubts about the value of the player, and that he would be very useful to the team. With that said, they aren't on the same page when it comes to the contract terms, as the striker wants more than an 18-month contract.