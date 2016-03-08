Inter, Why Nainggolan goal was disallowed by VAR
22 September at 21:32Inter Milan are currently facing off against Sampdoria in Serie A, as the club battle to salvage their rocky start to the season. With the game tied 0-0 currently, Inter thought they had taken the lead when Radja Nainggolan found the net. However, the goal was disallowed as the VAR deemed Mauro Icardi to have been offside.
Inter fans are undoubtedly frustrated, feeling that the call was harsh, you can judge for yourself via the picture below:
VAR Nainggolan's goal disallowed, offside. Used against us correctly how about for us... pic.twitter.com/OeHXtx0CNh— InterYaSkriniar (@InterYaSkriniar) September 22, 2018
To see reaction on Twitter from Inter and Calcio fans, scroll through our gallery.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments