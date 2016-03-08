Inter will go back in for Mario Gotze: the details
10 September at 09:45Serie A giants Inter had tried to sign Mario Gotze in the summer transfer window and there is a high chance they go back in for him again, Calciomercato understand.
Gotze, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner for Germany, hasn't had the best of times since that period. His time at Bayern Munich was a failure but he managed to recover his spark last season, scoring seven times and assisting seven times for BVB.
We understand that Inter tried to sign the German before they ended up signing Alexis Sanchez, but the chase for Gotze isn't done yet.
His contract at BVB runs out next summer and with Dortmund having signed Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard, Gotze's days there seemed numbered. If he doesn't sign a new deal, he'll be free to discuss terms in January before leaving for free next summer.
Inter are exploring this possibility of signing the German for free. Beppe Marotta has an excellent grip over signings for free from his Juventus days and he feels that this is the perfect chance to sign a quality player.
