Inter will sell Perisic, Karamoh and Miranda in the summer to raise funds

Even before knowing who will be their manager next season, Inter's leadership are already planning the next moves for the summer. Because the transfer window is looming, soon it will be time to officially communicate the purchase of Diego Godin, and decide what to do with Icardi. Inter already have three transfers firmly in the mind of Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio.

First and foremost, Joao Miranda will be allowed to leave, and Monaco are believed to be at the front of the queue for him. Yann Karamoh returning from the loan to Bordeaux, is another player with whom Inter plans to raise funds, whether by including him in transfer negotiations or selling him outright, the offers are not lacking and there have already been conversations regarding him with other clubs.

Meanwhile, Marotta reiterated to Ivan Perisic's entourage that it will be possible to proceed with his transfer but the only with a permanent transfer, not a loan with right of redemption; the figure must also not be less than €35 million plus bonuses, Inter actually estimates him to be worth €40 million. Perisic continues to think he has concluded his cycle in Milan and the Nerazzurri leadership resisted in January given the weak proposals on loan with the right of redemption, but in summer the scenario will totally change.