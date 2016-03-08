Inter, with Conte the situation of Politano changes

24 May at 15:30
​Matteo Politano has convinced everyone during his first season of Inter and will, therefore, be redeemed, perhaps with the inclusion of a couple of counterparts that can help decrease the figure of the buy-out agreed with Sassuolo.
 
However, with Antonio Conte at the helm, Politano's role will certainly change. In fact, the Italian will have to find a new position as the former Chelsea manager most likely won't use the 4-3-3 formation, but rather the 3-5-2.
 
This shouldn't be a problem, though, given how many roles he's been used in during his career with both Sassuolo and Inter. Possibly, he will be moved further up the pitch, acting as a second striker to complete the due up front.
 
In any case, many of the current Inter players will have to adapt to the system, and Conte's plan will most likely include bringing in a few new players as well to strengthen his philosophy.

