Inter won’t discuss Lautaro sale, Barcelona would have to pay €111m release clause

Reports emerged yesterday that following Lauturo Martinez’s impressive performances at the Copa America, Barcelona were considering making an offer for the Inter striker.



And today, Tuttopsort double down on these claims by backing up Barcelona’s interest in the 21-year-old, but insisting that Inter will not engage in any negotiations over Martinez, and so the only way that Barcelona could acquire their man would be to play his release clause in full, which amounts to a staggering €111 million.



Barcelona don’t have a lot of time to weigh up the options either, as Lauturo’s release clause expires on July 15th, leaving the Blaugrana just two weeks to formalise their interest in the young attacker.

