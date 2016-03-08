Inter have decided to not punish star signing Radja Nainggolan after he was papped drinking in a nightclub on Friday night.

Caught at “La Casa Loca” in Dalmine with controversial (and previously convicted) photographer Fabrizio Corona, the Belgian showed up at the club at 2.15 in the morning with his wife, only to then give the middle finger to a fan who had asked them to go home.

Inter would go on to lose their season opener to Sassuolo on the Sunday. The Belgian was injured anyway, and couldn’t be called up for the game.

The Corriere della Sera have revealed that that Nerazzurri found nothing wrong with their star’s behaviour, and have not sanctioned him.

He showed up as usual on the Saturday morning to train at Appiano Gentile.

The Ninja had got into trouble for similar things in Rome, when he was caught on video at a New Year’s party smoking, admitting to being drunk and blaspheming.