Inter won’t repeat Zaniolo mistakes with Pinamonti

14 June at 16:30

Inter are apparently keen to learn from the mistakes that they made last summer with Zaniolo, where they allowed the hugely talented prospect to move to Roma as part of the Nainggolan deal.
 
Andrea Pinamonti is seen as another future Italian star and this time, the Nerazzurri will not allow him to leave the club permanently, after numerous reports emerged linking with other clubs as part of deals for first team transfer targets. It is now understood that Inter will allow him to leave in order to gain more first team experience, but only on loan, or with a fixed buy-back clause.
 
Pinamonti enhanced his reputation recently, scoring 4 goals in 5 games for Italy at the Under-20 World Cup, and he was due to feature for the Azzurri in the European Under-21 Championships kicking off this weekend, but a knee injury has ruled him out of the tournament.

Comments

