Inter won't risk Sensi against Slavia Prague: the details

Following the convincing win against Torino, Inter are gearing up to face Slavia Prague away from home in the Champions League, scheduled for Wednesday evening. However, Stefano Sensi most likely won't be there.

The Nerazzurri don't want to risk it with the midfielder, who is recovering from his injury struggles, especially since Nicolo Barella now also is injured. Therefore, he will most likely be excluded from the squad once again.