Inter won't sign Cedric on a permanent basis, Darmian targeted

03 March at 18:55
Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly not willing to sign Cedric Soares on a permanent basis and have identified Matteo Darmian as a possible replacement for him.

Cedric joined Inter on a loan deal in the January of 2019 but hasn't impressed too much after Sime Vrsaljsko was taken away from the squad list, as he continues to nurse his knee injury.

Tuttosport state that Inter will not sign Cedric on a permanent basis in the summer and see Matteo Darmian as the man for themselves. They will likely make an offer of 10 million euros for Darmian, rejecting the chance to sign Cedric on a permanent basis for 11 million euros.

 

