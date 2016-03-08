Inter working on renewal for Chelsea target
25 August at 14:35Inter are reportedly working on a renewal for Chelsea target and FIFA World Cup star Marcelo Brozovic.
The midfielder joined Inter from Dinamo Zagreb in the winter of 2015 for a fee of 5 million euros. Since then, Brozovic has appeared over 100 times for the nerazzurri, scoring 17 times and he starred for Croatia in the FIFA World Cup this past summer.
BBC understand that Inter are working on a renewal for the midfielder, whose current deal at the San Siro runs out in the summer of 2021.
The new contract would see Inter waive the 25-year-old's release clause of 50 million euros, because of which they could negotiate freely for the midfielder, with Chelsea having drawn links with him.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments