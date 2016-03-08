Inter working on renewal for Madrid and Spurs target
06 September at 11:00Inter Milan are finally ready to get stuck back into the UEFA Champions League and have had a marvellous summer, making some exciting signings (Nainggolan, Lautaro Martinez, Asamoah) and losing very few of their stars. One of the stars they managed to keep ahold of, despite interest from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and reportedly from La Liga giants Real Madrid, is Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.
Brozovic was part of the Croatia team that reached the World Cup final this summer, eventually being defeated 4-2 by a superior French team in the final. His contract with Inter Milan current expires in 2021, with the player earning €2.5 million a year, less than 11 of his teammates.
Currently, Brozovic also has a release clause in his contract, set at €50 million and, therefore, Inter may seek to raise or eliminate this altogether – in order to make sure that they keep hold of their man for the near future.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments