Inter working to find Miranda a new club

Joao Miranda looks set to leave Inter with Jiangsu in China now the most likely destination.



The Brazilin is not part of Conte's plans for the new Inter following the arrival of both Godin and youngster Bastoni.



Inter will likely line up with 3 of either Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar, D'Ambrosio, Ranocchia or Bastoni at the back.



Miranda is still currently enjoying a holiday following his victory in the Copa America with Brazil but upon returning Inter will find him a new club.



Marotta and Ausilio have a strategy to sell the player immediately to make cash for around €3/4 million euros.



AS Monaco in France have also been heavily linked in recent weeks.

