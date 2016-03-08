It is official, Ashley Young is an Inter player. The 34-year-old is the third Englishmen to have joined Inter, following the footsteps of Inter legend Paul Ince and Gerald Hitchens.



Young had his first words to say as an Inter player (via Inter Worldwide).



“It’s fantastic to be here and be a part of Inter family. Today has been a great day for me.” Young quoted to the Inter media, as he joyfully paced around the San Siro taking it all in.



Ashley Young was very expressive of his feelings and emotions while talking to Inter TV.



"Paul Ince is a legend. If I could follow in his footsteps that would make me very happy. My message to the fans is that success is coming back to the Club. That’s why I’m here, I want to help the team reach its objectives.”



The now former Manchester United man comes with years of experience at top level, having played under Sir Alex Ferguson and lifting the English Premier League trophy under the great Scott.

Young also has an FA cup and Europa league champions medal to add to that collection, and will be eager to impress Conte in order to get a one year extension on the existing 6-month contract he has gained.



It remains to be seen where exactly Conte plans on fitting Young into Inter's line up, as the Englishman comes with a versatile set of characteristics that has seen him take the field all over the left and right hand sides of the pitch at Manchester United over the last 7 years.



Anthony Privetera