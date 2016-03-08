Inter, Young: Solskjaer plays down transfer talk

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down talk of Ashley Young's rumored transfer to Italian side Inter.



Reports from The Telegraph have stated that Young is keen on switching up Old Trafford for the San Siro after an inconsistent past few seasons both as a starter and sub for Man Utd. With another inconsistent season as a whole for the club, its no secret as to why the Premier League winner wants out.



Despite United reportedly offering Young a one-year extension on his contract, Ashley is adamant that his time in Manchester is over and despite not completely ruling it out, manager Solskjaer played down the idea of a transfer.



"Will players leave this month? Can’t say yes or no but wouldn’t expect many ins and outs, no."



"Inter Milan interested in Young? Well, that’s a discussion I and Ash will have if it comes up, we haven’t got too many players fit and ready so we need the ones we have."



The 34-year-old will no doubt have taken the example of other former red devils such as Chris Smalling at Roma & Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez at Inter, all of which seem to be enjoying resurgent periods in their respective careers.



Anthony Privetera