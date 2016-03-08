Inter youngster Karamoh close to Parma

Yann Karamoh is close to becoming a Parma player.



Karamoh today met the Nerazzurri leadership at Inter HQ accompanied by his agent, Oscar Damiani, in Porta Nuova.



The young Frenchman believes Parma will be the best place for his development after a disappointing time in France.



"Parma the best choice? Yes, let's see tomorrow or the day after. I'll think of my son now," said Karamoh.



The youngster endured a torrid time at Bordeaux only managing 3 goals and 4 assists in 32 appearances.



"It was not a good experience, I played little,” said Karamoh, "I want to reach at least 10 goals [then] I hope then to return to Inter."



