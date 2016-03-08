Inter, Zanetti: 'Champions League? We weren't ready...'

"We are sorry to have left the Champions League, but what happened on the pitch tells us that we weren't ready. However, let's remember that this is the beginning of a good path. Europa League? We must believe in it, working with great humility and hoping to reach the end," he stated.

Javier Zanetti, the vice president of Inter, spoke to Sky Italia after the Europa League draw, as the Nerazzurri will face Ludogorets in the Round of 32. Following a third-place finish in the Champions League group stage, the Argentine declared that they weren't ready.