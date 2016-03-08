Inter, Zanetti: 'I am still called The Captain'

Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti spoke to Panorama about his new role and position at the club: "Nobody calls me vice-president. That's the truth. They still call me Pupi or Captain and I like that", the former Argentina star said."I need to cover a new role and I am honoured to continue to work for Inter in such an important position.""I had passion for my job and I have a passion for my job now. I've been learning new things, I've known new people. One crucial thing is that I didn't change myself and I want to teach everything I've learned as an Inter footballer."