Inter, Zanetti: 'I am still called The Captain'

01 November at 19:00
Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti spoke to Panorama about his new role and position at the club: "Nobody calls me vice-president. That's the truth. They still call me Pupi or Captain and I like that", the former Argentina star said.

"I need to cover a new role and I am honoured to continue to work for Inter in such an important position."

"I had passion for my job and I have a passion for my job now. I've been learning new things, I've known new people. One crucial thing is that I didn't change myself and I want to teach everything I've learned as an Inter footballer."

 

