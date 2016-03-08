Inter, Zanetti: 'Icardi against Frankfurt? We hope so'

"We'll face a German team, and they're always hard to beat. We'll have to prepare ourselves even better, though we have grown a lot. I think that this club always has to try and go all the way, even if there are many other good teams.

"If Icardi's going to be there? He is still an important player, we hope that he'll be there, it would help the team. When there are problems in the locker room an internal confrontation is needed, it's an opportunity to make the group more united.

"If Icardi will be captain again? It was a thorough decision, everything we needed to understand was well studied and then the decision came. He must clarify for the group, this is the most important question," he concluded.