Inter, Zanetti provides update on Icardi and Lautaro amid exit rumours
14 July at 18:00Javier Zanetti spoke to Olé.com about the start of the season for Inter and, in particular, Icardi and Lautaro Martinez, who have ended up at the centre of market rumours for different reasons. The latter has been linked with Barcelona as of late, following a successful Copa America.
"Mauro (Icardi) started the preparation with us. Now the players are working, the market has just started and we are waiting to see what happens.
"Lautaro? I'm happy with how he played in the Copa America. He is 21-years-old and has returned from a very positive season: he has a huge future ahead. Barcelona? There are no official offers. We are very happy with Lautaro and we don't want to sell it.
"Conte? He has a lot of experience and with him, we want to be protagonists in Serie A. Next week I will be in China with the team for the friendlies. It will be an important year, Inter must return to winning trophies," he concluded.
For more news, visit our homepage.
"Lautaro? I'm happy with how he played in the Copa America. He is 21-years-old and has returned from a very positive season: he has a huge future ahead. Barcelona? There are no official offers. We are very happy with Lautaro and we don't want to sell it.
"Conte? He has a lot of experience and with him, we want to be protagonists in Serie A. Next week I will be in China with the team for the friendlies. It will be an important year, Inter must return to winning trophies," he concluded.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments