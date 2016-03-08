Inter, Zanetti provides update on Icardi and Lautaro amid exit rumours

14 July at 18:00
​Javier Zanetti spoke to Olé.com about the start of the season for Inter and, in particular, Icardi and Lautaro Martinez, who have ended up at the centre of market rumours for different reasons. The latter has been linked with Barcelona as of late, following a successful Copa America. 
 
"Mauro (Icardi) started the preparation with us. Now the players are working, the market has just started and we are waiting to see what happens.

"Lautaro? I'm happy with how he played in the Copa America. He is 21-years-old and has returned from a very positive season: he has a huge future ahead. Barcelona? There are no official offers. We are very happy with Lautaro and we don't want to sell it.

"Conte? He has a lot of experience and with him, we want to be protagonists in Serie A. Next week I will be in China with the team for the friendlies. It will be an important year, Inter must return to winning trophies," he concluded.

For more news, visit our homepage. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.