Inter, Zanetti provides update on Icardi and Lautaro amid exit rumours

"Mauro (Icardi) started the preparation with us. Now the players are working, the market has just started and we are waiting to see what happens."Lautaro? I'm happy with how he played in the Copa America. He is 21-years-old and has returned from a very positive season: he has a huge future ahead. Barcelona? There are no official offers. We are very happy with Lautaro and we don't want to sell it."Conte? He has a lot of experience and with him, we want to be protagonists in Serie A. Next week I will be in China with the team for the friendlies. It will be an important year, Inter must return to winning trophies," he concluded.