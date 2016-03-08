Inter, Zanetti: 'Racism doesn't only happen in Italian football, we must fight and fight'
09 December at 14:45Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti discussed the Nerazzurri and their season so far in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais via Calciomercato.com today.
"Today Inter has foreign ownership and I am the one who conveys the values and identity of the club. The journey as a player has ended and I started another one that seems like an incredible challenge. I had to prepare myself. If I hadn't studied, I wouldn't have gone anywhere. It was right. It's a mistake to think that we'll have a place for what we did as players. I went from being the oldest in the locker room to the newest in the office at 40.”
The 46-year-old Argentine then touched on the recent incidents of racism in Italian football.
“I don't think it's something that only concerns Italy. You have to fight and fight. Inter was born as an opening to foreigners. I've been captain of this club for years and I'm a foreigner. You have to be firm in these values and educate. There is no more recipe. And don't be indifferent.”
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku was one of many players who has been racially abused in Italian football this season, with a group of Cagliari fans making racist chants towards the 26-year-old Belgian striker stepped up to take a penalty in the game. All the clubs in Italy have recently penned a public letter promising to work harder to stamp out racism in Italian football.
