Inter, Zanetti: 'Sanchez is fundamental for us'
05 November at 12:45Javier Zanetti, the vice president of Inter, spoke to the Chilean outlet Cdf about Alexis Sanchez, who is currently recovering from a tough ankle injury, having arrived at the San Siro in the summer.
"Unfortunately, he got hurt just as he had settled in well physically. He played very well against Barcelona and he was important against Sampdoria. We're waiting for him, we expect him to recover in the best way possible.
"Once he is back, he can be the fundamental element that we expect. Alexis is a very important player, of great experience and great personality. He is also very fast and can be decisive at any time," Zanetti concluded.
After a promising start, Sanchez got injured while on international duty with Chile. The tests revealed that he had sustained a serious ankle injury, which resulted in a surgery. The recovery time is expected to be around three months, and Zanetti wants him back as soon as possible.
The Chilean forward arrived on a dry loan from Man Utd in the summer, ready to bounce back after a disappointing spell with the Red Devils. Even though there is no buy-out clause, the feeling is that the two clubs will negotiate ba permanent deal next summer.
This evening, the Nerazzurri will take on Dortmund in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage. After beating them in the reverse fixture, they will look to do the same in Germany tonight.
