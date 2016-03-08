Inter, Zanetti: "The best Italians should play for the NT"

Inter director Javier Zanetti had this to say about the Italian national team as he talked to ANSA: " Talent has to be taken into account regardless of the nationality of the player. Italy will have to keep working hard to improve the young Italian players. Mancini? He is the right person for Italy. Even so, I think that the best players should play since that's how you win football games...".