Inter, Zanetti: 'The difference between Lukaku and Icardi...'
03 January at 22:00Vice-president of Inter Javier Zanetti spoke to the Argentines of TycSports (reported via calciomercato) :
"This is an important year for us, a new stage has started with Antonio Conte. We want to show that we want to be protagonists in the championship. Antonio is a coach who has a lot of personality and a lot of experience and at the moment things are going very well. Champions left a bitter taste especially as it ended, we were in a difficult group, we had good games with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund ".
The former captain was asked about current young sensation Lautaro Martinez:
"Lautaro and Lukaku? Martinez is doing important things. What it shows is very good and has a great future. He is only 22 years old, has many things to give and is well on his way. We are happy to have him and he is happy to wear the Inter shirt . Paired with Lukaku it integrates very well thanks to the work of the coach."
Zanetti also commented on former captain Mauro Icardi:
"Icardi is an important striker, he also played very well when he played with Lautaro. When we decided to take Lukaku we knew it could integrate well with our coach's idea. The present with Lautaro and Lukaku is very good ".
Anthony Privetera
