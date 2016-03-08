Inter, Zhang elaborates on stadium project with AC Milan and gives Icardi update

26 July at 09:15
Inter Milan's president Steven Zhang spoke exclusively to Corriere della Sera and revealed a lot about the strategies already implemented by the Nerazzurri as well as those planned in the future.

"The youngest president in history? They often say it to me but I don't think about it too much. Age should not be a disadvantage, rather the opposite. It means having more energy, more time to learn, to improve and to change," he said.

"If I think of other sectors or what is happening in China or the US, people who are my age run companies that are worth billions. People like Zuckerberg or Elon Musk left before I did, my father started at my age. Who knows, maybe one of the reasons why the football industry is not growing as fast is because it lacks young people.

"What Suning represents for Inter? Very much. In China, we are the largest online television platform for football and we broadcast all the most important European leagues. Having Inter in Europe allows many companies or clubs to get to know each other better and to give us confidence, or UEFA to entrust us with the Champions League and the Europa League.

"The gap between us and the top teams? It was even greater three years ago. It will be a long process to fill it bt the target of a club like Inter must also be to exceed one billion in revenues (currently 350 million). A possible thing if we work on the stadium, sponsors, TV rights etc. This is why we started building a great team of directors and we invest strongly. Something unthinkable until recently.

 The new stadium? AC Milan and Inter have shared the stadium and economically speaking it was a great choice in terms of costs and use. It works financially for the fans and from the perspective of the brand's perspectives. That's why we don't separate and work together for the new project.

"We need better and better conditions for the stadium and if we don't agree, we will think of new possibilities. But at the moment we want to be together [with Milan].

"Icardi? He is a great player, a good person and has helped the club with many goals in the past. We are sure we will find a good solution for him," Zhang concluded.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.