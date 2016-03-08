Inter, Zhang: 'I had never seen a game before buying Inter'
19 September at 22:00Present at the Bocconi University for an event about the Financial Fair Play, along with Juventus' owner Andrea Agnelli, Inter president Steven Zhang spoke about the complexity of the phenomenon. The 28-year-old also revealed he had never watched a game before buying Inter (via Calciomercato.com).
"For years, the Financial Fair Play was our main issue. We only talked about that. Not marketing, commercial issues or players, but only FFP and I spent a year trying to understand how it worked. Before buying Inter, we were a retail company, I had never even seen a football game," he began.
Zhang also spoke about the San Siro situation, which there has been a lot of talk about in the press as of late. He confirmed that Inter and Milan's intention is to build a new stadium next to the current one, which he believes will benefit the fans.
"Enthusiasm is a typical thing for Italian fans, especially those in Milan. Our fans understood our moment of growth, we want to improve further by building a new San Siro," he concluded.
The Milan derby will take place on Saturday evening and after the disappointing draw in the Champions League against Slavia Prague, the Nerazzurri will be looking to grab the win against their city rivals. Then again, it will be a close game as form usually goes out the window.
