Inter, Zhang is elated with new manager: 'Conte, now let's make history'

Inter president Steven Zhang has welcomed Antonio Conte as his new Nerazzurri coach for the next three years. "Every day is important for Inter and for me - Zhang told InterTV - Inter is one of the clubs and one of the most important assets of Suning Group. Our mission is always the same: to make this project the best possible and bring this Club among the best in the world. We are following this path, trying to make things happen. We are working to find the most suitable people for this Company, to bring this Club to the top of the world ".

FINALLY - "We were able to bring Antonio Conte here, and I am pleased to see him sitting next to me, finally. There is a relationship of trust and respect both by the club and by Conte, because he believes in our project. We know his story and his winning mentality: a coach who wants to win and who can help us grow: he is certainly the kind of manager we want, to carry out our project and bring the club back where it deserves to be. We want to offer the best possible experience to all our fans in the world ".

PRIORITY - "We told our fans from day one: winning and making results on the field remains the priority for this club and for all of us. We are working in this direction. This is our goal and everybody knows it, from the coach and his staff to the players, passing through the management and the employees.”

WORK - "We always operate in the interests of the club to create a winning team and to provide the best possible experience to the people who come to the stadium every time, or who watch the home game. In today's football it is not enough to win on the field if you do not work with strength and seriousness off the field ".

MILAN - "Milan is one of the most elegant, interesting and lively cities not only in Italy but in the world. Milan is part of our identity, it flows in our veins and in our hearts. We are proud to be the club that represents the city and to fight at high levels. We are proud to be born here but at the same time to be a club that works and is represented internationally. I believe we are lucky. It is a great opportunity. Milan is something special and attractive for our world, for the team and for our lives: on behalf of our players and all those who work at Inter, we represent more than one football team: we represent something attractive that makes our fans and people around the world active, to do so that this work and show become interesting ".

In closing, a message for Conte: "Mister, let's write the story together!"