Inter, Zhang joins the ECA whilst Milan's Gazidis leaves: report
11 September at 10:00Yesterday, Inter President Steven Zhang joined the board of the European Club Association, whilst Milan’s CEO Ivan Gazidis was forced to leave, due to Milan’s failure to qualify for European competition this season, according to Calciomercato.com.
This detail represents the two different paths that the Milanese clubs are taking, with the Nerazzurri only growing and the Rossoneri being forced further away from the top.
Both clubs are working together to build a new stadium, with projects being submitted to the city of Milan shortly. Both clubs are also investing for the future, but all signs point to Inter being further ahead in that race.
Looking at the transfer market alone this summer reveals this fact. Inter brought in high profile players from the Premier League, such as Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, as well as a handful of other key players like Stefano Sensi, whereas Milan acquired a series of youngsters such as Rafael Leão from Lille, Ismaël Bennacer and Theo Hernández, amongst others.
The difference can also be seen with the owners. Zhang is keen to grow Inter as much as possible, open up to new markets and fight for the scudetto, whereas Milan’s owners, the American hedge fund Elliott, are looking to balance the books in order to sell at a profit.
Apollo Heyes
