Inter, Zhang jokes with Ranocchia on Instagram

24 October at 16:45
Inter are in Spain today to face off against Barcelona this evening in matchday three of the UEFA Champions League. Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia posted a picture on Instagram yesterday with a photograph (embedded below) of him with Marcelo Brozovic, joking with the caption: “Always remember who commands.”
 
Ranocchia got a response to remember from future Inter Milan president Steven Zhang, who replied with “Who?”
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@marcelo_brozovic ricordati sempre chi comanda!

A post shared by Andrea Ranocchia (@andrearanocchiaofficial) on


 
The reply caused a lot of reaction from Inter fans, warming already to the man who becomes president of the club after tonight’s match between Inter and Barca.
 
