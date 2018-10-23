Inter, Zhang jokes with Ranocchia on Instagram
24 October at 16:45Inter are in Spain today to face off against Barcelona this evening in matchday three of the UEFA Champions League. Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia posted a picture on Instagram yesterday with a photograph (embedded below) of him with Marcelo Brozovic, joking with the caption: “Always remember who commands.”
Ranocchia got a response to remember from future Inter Milan president Steven Zhang, who replied with “Who?”
The reply caused a lot of reaction from Inter fans, warming already to the man who becomes president of the club after tonight’s match between Inter and Barca.
