Inter, Zhang on future Juventus deals: 'In football, we never say never'

18 February at 17:45
Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has spoken to the press today about the rumours that Inter Milan will no longer be dealing with Juventus in terms of transfers. Zhang responded to the reporter by saying that "In the football world, we never say never" - continuing to add that he does not like talking about clubs on an individual basis.

See all Zhang had to say below:
 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.


@snhw_

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.