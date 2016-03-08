Inter, Zhang on future Juventus deals: 'In football, we never say never'

Steven Zhang on whether or not the club will be doing future deals with Juventus:



“In the football world, we never say never.”#Inter #Juventus pic.twitter.com/TyYmHxvvHS — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) February 18, 2019

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has spoken to the press today about the rumours that Inter Milan will no longer be dealing with Juventus in terms of transfers. Zhang responded to the reporter by saying that "In the football world, we never say never" - continuing to add that he does not like talking about clubs on an individual basis.See all Zhang had to say below:

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

@snhw_