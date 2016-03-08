Inter, Zhang: ‘Reform in China opens opportunities for new markets’
31 October at 14:00Inter Milan boss Zhang Jindong has spoken to CCTV in China about the economic reforms taking place within China; with this good news for Inter fans after sponsorship payments had been delayed within the last budget due to restrictions on Chinese capital gain from foreign channels.
“With the deepening of the reform and the opening of the government, opportunities for new markets will continue to grow. The application of Internet technology, but also the support of the state for the private economy, have given to all private entrepreneurs an important boost.”
