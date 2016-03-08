Inter, Zhang says yes to Tonali transfer: the reason
09 January at 16:20Inter president Steven Zhang has given his consent to the idea of signing Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Chinese businessman has said yes to the transfer of Tonali because the president wants to push for important investments in young and promising players, who are likely to improve and grow in market value as they grow. The Nerazzurri are now ready to start negotiations with Brescia for the 19-year-old Italian midfielder, who has been the standout star of Brescia’s topflight season.
Tonali, who is contracted to the Lombard club until June 2021, has made 19 appearances so far this season across all competitions for Brescia, scoring one goal and providing two assists in that time. He impressed many with his stunning free kick goal against Genoa back in October, drawing more comparisons to former Italy star Andrea Pirlo.
Apollo Heyes
