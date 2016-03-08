Inter, Zhang to meet Icardi on Friday. Wanda Nara: 'We are close to peace'

Steven Zhang, the Inter President, is finally ready to solve the Icardi case. This week, probably on Friday, there will be the decisive meeting between the Chinese president and the Argentine striker: a handshake and a hug will close the matter. Mauro and Wanda Nara were given the assurances that the couple hoped to hear: there is no permanent conflictual will.

Indeed, as stated in the Corriere dello Sport, according to the owners and managers, Icardi will remain the reference point for building the Inter of the future. Intervened by the studies of Tiki Taka, Wanda Nara reveals that she clarified the relationship with Marotta, but when it comes to the return to the field, the footballer's wife and agent did not offer precise dates.

"A new meeting on Friday? No one called me to tell me, maybe they meet with Mauro. I don't know who he should talk to, but I don't need to be there if for example he has to talk to the coach. We talked to Marotta and we are close to peace. Mauro is recovering, has not yet had a day off and works for the knee problem. At the moment I don't even understand what the problem is since with the company and with the companions all is well.

Spalletti? I don't know what they said, maybe Mauro even made himself available, I can't say that. Icardi and I are two different people, one thing is what I say and I think and one thing is what Icardi thinks and says. The problem, however, is not the relationship with the teammates, nor the money."