Inter: Zhang to meet Icardi on Friday, Wanda: 'Peace is closer'
18 March at 09:30Inter president Steven Zhang is set to meet Mauro Icardi on Friday in order to try to solve the situation regarding the Argentinean striker. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Icardi case will end up this week as the president of the club is expected to reassure Icardi about his future at the club and give him reassurances for the future.
Meantime, the player's agent and wife Wanda Nara has spoken to Tiki Taka: "I spoke with nobody, maybe directors will meet Mauro. However, it's not necessary for me to always be there. We've spoken with Marotta and the peace is closer. Mauro is recovering, he's never had a free day and he is working hard to recover from a problem at his knee. At the moment I don't know what's the problem. With the club and the other team-mates, there are no problems. Icardi and I are different people. Whatever I think it's not necessarily what he thinks. Problems are not money or the relationship with the club".
