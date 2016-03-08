Interest from Everton and Liverpool for Barcelona’s World Cup star
05 July at 09:45The latest reports from English news outlet the Liverpool Echo are suggesting that, even after a wonderful World Cup, Barcelona centre-back Yerry Mina will still be leaving the club this summer.
The teams interested from the Premier League are Everton and Liverpool, with reports earlier this week suggesting interest from both Inter Milan and Lazio in Serie A.
The defender scored three times at the World Cup for Colombia, including a late equaliser against England in the game that saw them crash out on penalties; as England won their first ever World Cup penalty shootout.
Now, Barcelona are still willing to sell the centre-back, looking to bring in Sevilla’s Clement Lenglet instead. Everton have reportedly submitted a €24m bid for the Colombian; yet the feeling is that Barcelona will require more to part wiith his services.
Mina has not been a Barcelona player for long but it appears as though his Catalan tenure is already over.
