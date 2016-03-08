Interest from Qatar for Milan takeover, the details

A figure close to Al-Thani the emir of Qatar, is interested in purchasing Milan.



According to the Adnkronos news agency, there is a strong interest from the Qataris for the Milanese club.



Discussion between the two parties are believed to have started, the first meeting between the fund's representatives and Milan was thought to have taken place earlier in the week.



Despite earlier reports, the leader of the group is not PSG owner Nasser Al-Kelaifi, but Al-Thani who has links with the emir of Qatar.



Sources close to Elliott (Milan's proprietary fund), told calciomercato.com the position of the group, led by Gordon Singer, is the same since the company was taken by Yonghong Li, in July last year.



Elliott wants to bring Milan back where it deserves, among the top in European football.



The group set out a three-year plan aimed at further enhancing the brand. When he took over the club, the American entrepreneur also set an asking price for the club at €1 billion, a figure intended to reflect Milan’s status in the game.







